Aira Gaira Song From Kalank: One of the grandest and anticipated releases, Kalank, is enjoying a good hype owing to the first look posters, trailer and songs. Starring Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha, the movie captures the pre-independence era on India.

After giving the chartbuster First Class, the makers are back with another massy track Aira Gaira.

Aira Gaira features alluring beauty Kriti Sanon, who made us groove with Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe, playfully teasing the dashing duo of Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur. The song entangles with the desi groovy beats and Qawwali piece as well. The song is a sure shot chartbuster given its massy feel.

The song is backed by the vibrant voices of Antara Mitra, Javed Ali & Tushar Joshi and lyrics of Amitabh Bhattacharya. It is composed by Pritam and choreographed by Remo D’Souza.

Directed by Abhishek Varman, Kalank depicts the eternal love story set in the pre-independence era of India. It is backed by Karan Johar, Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios and slated to release on 17th April 2019.

Actor Varun Dhawan, who made his Hindi film debut with “Student of The Year“, said he never thought that a sequel of his romantic-comedy drama film will happen so soon.

Varun was interacting with the media to promote “Kalank” along with his co-actors Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha here on Wednesday.

Talking about the audience response to the trailer and songs of his own forthcoming film “Kalank”, Varun said: “This is one of the biggest films of our film career and only seven days are left for the release of the film so, we are very nervous and excited about it. We haven’t seen the film yet.”

“I feel the audience has huge expectations from this film because it has a huge cast and it’s huge in its scale. People have appreciated the trailer and songs of the film. So, hopefully on April 17, they will like the film as well.”

