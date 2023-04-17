Drugs are a major problem in the entertainment industry, and as per recent reports, Bollywood actress Chrisann Pereira has been arrested by authorities in the United Arab Emirates owing to the same. As per the report, the actress-dancer based in Mumbai was locked inside the Sharjah Central Jail after airport authorities caught her with drugs.

For those who don’t know, Chrisann has been featured in movies like Batla House (2019), Sadak 2 (2020) and Thinkistan (2019). Read on know what the actress’ family has to say about this incident.

As per a report published by Hindustan Times, Chrisann Pereira has been locked in a Sharjah Central Jail, United Arab Emirates, after the airport authorities caught her with drugs. According to the report, Chrisann’s family says their daughter is the victim in the case. The site quoted the actress’ brother, Kevin saying, “We have been through emotional torture in the last 2 weeks, my sister is innocent and has been framed in a drug racket.”

Chrisann Pereira’s family further revealed that ever since the actress landed at the Sharjah airport, they have not even been able to interact with her. Kevin added, “The Indian Consulate informed us after 72 hours that she’s been arrested and put in Sharjah Central Jail.” According to the family, Chrisann was scammed by a man who identified himself as Ravi. They revealed that the man first texted Chrisann’s mother, Premila Pereira, “to introduce” her daughter “to his talent [pool team and asked if Chrisann is available to meet at for an upcoming international web series.”

The report further revealed that after a series of meetings, an audition was locked for Chrisann in Dubai, and the man took care of all the arrangements. Before Chrisann took her flight at the start of the month, she was called by the accused to meet at a coffee shop 10 minutes away from the Mumbai international airport. The actress’ mother said, “He handed over a trophy to her, perhaps mentioning that the said trophy is part of the script for the audition and will be required for the audition. Accordingly, she carried the trophy with her.”

Upon reaching Sharjah airport, Chrisann Pereira smelled foul as she could not reach Ravi. Her mother added, “On April 10, we were informed by the Consulate that Chrisann has been charged with drugs found in the memento.” Currently, the Pereira family is doing their best to have a conversation with Chrisann and get her out. Kevin revealed, “We have already hired a local lawyer in Dubai which is going to cost us Rs 13 lakh. We still don’t know the official charges and if there are any fines. My family is preparing to mortgage our house since we read the fines could be anywhere between Rs. 20-40 lakhs. It’s been more than 13 days and we haven’t been able to sleep, eat or rest worried sick about her while the fraudsters are roaming free.”

As per Kevin, Chrisann Pereira tried taking help from the Mumbai Police; however, nothing it was of no use. “The local police aren’t filing an FIR since the official charges haven’t come from Sharjah,” Kevin mentions.

