Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who is known for films such as ‘Vicky Donor’, ‘Article 15’, ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ and ‘Andhadhun’, is also known for his singing prowess. Who could forget ‘Paani Da Rang’? The actor is set to perform live in concert in his hometown Chandigarh, and Dubai.

The actor took to his Twitter handle on Thursday and shared two pictures from his jamroom session in which he can be seen rehearsing and having fun working along with his fellow musicians.

He wrote in his tweet, “Jam room. Two gigs lined up. 16th April in Chandigarh. 23rd April in Dubai (sic)”.

Take A Look:

Jam room.

Two gigs lined up.

16th April in Chandigarh.

23rd April in Dubai. pic.twitter.com/UHEvHInC9H — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) April 13, 2023

Ayushmann started his acting career in films with ‘Vicky Donor’ which became a surprise hit and made him a breakout star.

The film was directed by Shoojit Sircar, who is known for his work in films like ‘October’, ‘Sardar Udham’, ‘Piku‘ and ‘Madras Cafe’. Meanwhile, on the cinema front, the actor is currently busy with ‘Dream Girl 2’, which is set to bow in theatres on July 7, 2023.

Ayushmann was last seen in An Action Hero. The actor on taking risks had earlier stated, “If I stop taking risks, I will be conventional. I have always been unconventional, and I make those choices. I will be taking them in the future as well, regardless of success or failure.”

Ayushmann Khurrana earlier also spoke about flop movies in one of his earlier interviews. “I started with movies on taboo subjects. I suppose the type of subjects—it has to be a community viewing, and it has to have a wider film—the kids have also been watching.”

In an interview with a different publication, he also added that an actor should have a sense of detachment towards his profession. “I remember when we were shooting for Andhadhun, my expectations were that it will get great critical acclaim, commercial success – no idea. When I was shooting for Vicky Donor, it was the same. I actually thought about 35 Crores for Andhadhun, and it made 300 Crores worldwide. Expectations karna hi nahi chahiye. You have to move on. There has to be a sense of detachment towards it.”

