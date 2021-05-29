Actor Ronit Roy posted a cryptic tweet on Friday talking about the real and fake sides of humanity.

“It’s so hard to stay real when you see fake doing so well… but then I smile and say to myself. That’s them, this is me. I will be me, I will stay me ’cause I believe in ME!” Ronit wrote on Twitter.

It’s so hard to stay real when you see fake doing so well……but then I smile and say to myself. That’s them this is me. I will be me, I will stay me cause I believe in ME! — Ronit Bose Roy (@RonitBoseRoy) May 28, 2021

Commenting on his tweet, netizens showered the actor with love for being who he is and asked him to never change. They also appreciated his work.

Just a few days ago, Ronit had tweeted words of encouragement for his fans. “If you’re strong and you know it., stay soft, steady, humble and kind. Only the weak talk about and project strength all the time. So don’t be in the wrong pack!” the actor had written.

Ronit, who is currently in Goa, had recently shared a video on Instagram to talk about the effect of the cyclone Tauktae over Goa. Ronit, who is a regular in Goa for the last 25 to 30 years, said he has never seen the place in such a deserted condition. The actor also informed how, after the cyclone, there was no electricity or water supply for at least five days. Ronit shared a video on Instagram where he says: “Goa Goa Goa… I’ve been coming here for the past maybe 25-30 years or so. I’ve never seen Goa so deserted. It’s like off-season ka bhi offseason ho gaya. After the cyclone, trees and poles have fell, there is no electricity or water supply since the last five days…”

Along with his video, the actor wrote: “It’s untrue that Nature has harmed mankind! Mankind and nature have borne the brunt alike. It’s just one of those things. We shall keep loving! We shall learn a lesson or two and move on!”

Ronit recently shared videos on Instagram to offer glimpses of how his garden has been damaged by the cyclone and raw mangoes fell from his tree, which he collected in a basket.

Meanwhile, the remnant of Tauktae has weakened further into a well-marked low-pressure over east Rajasthan and adjoining west Madhya Pradesh, and is likely to move further northeast-wards into Uttar Pradesh over the next 24 hours.

