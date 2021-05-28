Alaya F Is Giving Pooja Bedi Vibes In Her Recent Instagram Picture & We 'Heart' Both Of Them!

Actress Alaya F has shared a string of monochrome pictures on social media on Friday and she looks every bit gorgeous in them.

Alaya, the granddaughter of veteran actor Kabir Bedi, posted three monochrome pictures on Instagram. In the images, she is seen dressed in a shoulder blouse paired with high waisted pants.

Alaya F completed her look with kohled eyes and soft curls. The actress poses for the photoshoot in an abandoned building.

“Hi,” Alaya F wrote as a caption for the image, which currently has 21.9K likes on the photo-sharing website.

Alaya showed her s*xy back in the picture. With what it appears she can be seen wearing a trouser and a wrap-around top. Her winged tattoo is clearly visible on her right back and looks absolutely stunning. In fact, that tattoo becomes the highlight of her picture. We don’t know how many of you would agree but at a glance, she looks just like her mom Pooja Bedi from her young days. The same aura, the same charisma and the same boldness.

Alaya F made her Bollywood debut with “Jawaani Jaaneman” last year and fans loved her performance. She was recently seen in the music video “Aaj sajeya”, directed by Punit Malhotra.

