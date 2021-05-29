May 13 saw the release of Salman Khan’s much-awaited film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. While it was a Khan show and fans were all excited for the same, there were also others in the cast who enjoy a good fanbase. For example, Marathi actor Pravin Tarde, who is a big name in the regional diaspora and is now opening up working in the film.

Known for his hit films like Mulshi Pattern and Fandry, Pravin Tarde played Dagdu Dada in Salman Khan’s Radhe. The film also starred Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani, Arjun Kanungo and others. Tarde has now revealed that his fans are not really happy with him after the release of the action drama. While they are upset about the length of his role, below is all you need to know about the same, and what Tarde exactly has to say.

Talking to News 18, Radhe actor Pravin Tarde expressed, “My fans were upset after watching Radhe. They told me, ‘Pravin Bhai, why did you do such a small role?’ I said I have reached here only after doing smaller roles. (The) length of the role does not matter to me. Who I am doing it for matters.”

The actor further says that he wanted to build relation with Salman Khan and that working with him has been a fun experience. Pravin Tarde said, “I wanted to build relations with Salman Bhai and the experience of working with him has been terrific. I loved him as a human being. Like I said, if a commercial film goes from my end, I don’t prefer it.”

Meanwhile, Pravin also took the moment to talk about how films should be a medium to assist the weaker sections of society. The actor is known for Deol Band and Mulshi Pattern (the film which being remade in Salman Khan’s Antim). Pravin Tarde said, “I believe, the film is a medium through which weaker section of the society can get justice. We can reach out to them. If an issue can be raised through your film, nothing better. What is the reality of our times and how it’s like to shoot it can be learnt through Marathi films, which are far better in terms of content when compared with Hindi.”

