Rohit Saraf: "Being A Part Of A Film Like 'Vikram Vedha' Was A Treat..."

Actor Rohit Saraf, who is in the Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan-starrer two hero action thriller film ‘Vikram Vedha’, is elated with the response to the film and his part where he plays the younger brother to Hrithik’s character of gangster Vedha.

Rohit plays a pivotal role in the film as it sets the film’s story in motion from the very start. Reacting to the appreciation coming his way, the actor said: “The past week for me has been everything an actor wishes for. Being a part of a film like ‘Vikram Vedha’ was a treat for how much I got to explore as an actor. Being able to attempt a character that’s so far away from who I am as a person, is something I’ve always wanted to do.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rohit Saraf further said: “While it was challenging, the kind of love I’ve been receiving, the way I’ve been accepted as ‘Shatak’ just makes all the hard work worth it. I feel so grateful for the love I’ve always been showered with, no matter the character I choose to play. But this one will always have a special place in my heart. I’m excited to now take more risks because I feel more confident while doing it.”

‘Vikram Vedha’ released in the theatres clashing with the filmmaker Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus and his dream project ‘Ponniyin Selvan: 1‘.

Must Read: “Mehmood Was Like My Brother,” Says A Fiery Mumtaz Threatening To Take The Mediapersons To Court For Spreading Fake Rumours

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram