Actor Ranveer Singh, who is all geared up for the release of Karan Johar directorial ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, has dropped a glimpse of his final dubbing portion for the film.

Taking to Instagram Story, Ranveer shared a photo from the dubbing studio, wherein he can be seen donning a plain white tee, with headphones around his head. He captioned it with, “Finishing touches #RRKPK @dharmamovies”.

The romantic family saga, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which stars Alia Bhatt opposite Ranveer Singh, also features Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles.

The trailer of the Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer have been getting quite a decent response from the audiences as they are eagerly waiting for the upcoming Dharma film.

‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ is scheduled to hit the screens on July 28. Let us know what do you think about the upcoming movie and for more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

