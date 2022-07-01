R Madhavan starrer Rocketry: The Nambi Effect was the most awaited film since it was first announced back in 2018. The film finally hits the big screen and after receiving accolades from the Cannes International Film Festival, the movie is now getting a tremendous response from the audience. Sadly, the film which was in the making for a long time has been leaked on a number of piracy sites. Scroll below to read the whole scoop.

Advertisement

For the unversed, the film was shot simultaneously in English, Tamil and Hindi. Other than the 3 Idiot actor the biographical drama also stars Simran, Rajit Kapur and Ravi Raghavendra in key roles, while the movie also has cameos of Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya.

Advertisement

Coming back to the topic, R Madhavan starrer Rocketry: The Nambi Effect has been getting raving reviews from critics and audiences. Unfortunately, the HD quality of the film is already leaked and is available to download for free on torrent websites such as Tamilrockers, Filmywap, Onlinemoviewatches, 123movies, 123movierulz, Filmyzilla.

Other than torrent sites, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is also accessible on a few Telegram groups. The R Madhavan starrer is available in various versions like 1080p and 720p.

Other than the latest movie, previous films such as JugJugg Jeeyo, Dhaakad, Top Gun: Maverick, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, KGF 2, RRR, and Runway 34, were also leaked on the day of their releases.

The government has been taking numerous steps to put a full stop to piracy websites, even internet providers don’t allow users to access such sites. However, the website creators always find a way to leak the latest releases.

R Madhavan starrer Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is currently running in the theatres near you.

Must Read: Priyanka Chopra’s Sona Home Gets Mercilessly Trolled For Selling Homeware At Ridiculously High Price: “Whitewashed Millionaire Indian Selling Overpriced Bullsh*t To Goras”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram