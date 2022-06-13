‘Rocket Gang’, the directorial debut of choreographer Bosco Leslie Martis, is set to debut in theatres on November 11.

The film, a dance fantasy comedy, stars Aditya Seal, Nikita Dutta, Mokshda, Sahaj Singh Chahal and Jason Tham.

The film ‘Rocket Gang’ boasts elements of horror, comedy, drama, and of course, lots of dance and caters to the family audience and children, the reason its release date is set just before Children’s Day.

Speaking about the film, director Bosco said, “‘Rocket Gang’ is special to me for more reasons than one. Everyone has put in a lot of hard work and love into the making of this film and we are excited to finally show you the film soon! See you in cinemas on 11th November 2022!”

Additionally, ‘Rocket Gang’ stars five young kids Dipali Borkar, Tejas Varma, Jayshree Gogoi, Aadvik Mongia, and Siddhant Sharma in pivotal roles

Commenting on the development, Shariq Patel, CBO – ZEE Studios said, “We are committed to providing viewers with differentiated content that entertains. We at Zee Studios have nurtured it from script to screen. It is full of dance, music, and masti and is meant for a theatrical experience. ‘Rocket Gang’ ticks all the boxes of a perfect family watch – and that too around Children’s Day! We are excited about making this film yours on 11th November 2022!”

Directed by Bosco Leslie Martis, ‘Rocket Gang’ is produced by Zee Studios.

