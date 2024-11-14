We all have fond memories of our childhood, and it’s delightful to catch a glimpse of the early years of our favorite celebrities. While we see these stars creating magic on screen, their childhood photos reveal another side of them, filled with innocence and charm. As we celebrate Children’s Day today, let’s look at some precious childhood pictures of our beloved stars.

*Rishab Shetty*

The National Award winner Rishab Shetty has always been steeped in the richness of cultural heritage. This childhood picture of him performing a divine role shows how deeply he was connected to India’s traditions. An ardent follower of Yakshagana, he performed with dedication and dreamed of bringing his region’s folklore to the big screen for the world to see.

*Ranbir Kapoor*

Even as a child, Ranbir exuded the charm we see today. Cute, his childhood picture is heartwarming. He indeed melted hearts with his charm even back then.

*Deepika Padukone*

Deepika, the Bollywood diva, was a special kind of cute in her childhood. The actress looked genuinely adorable, especially with her smile, which has always been a heart-stealer.

*Kareena Kapoor Khan*

The gorgeous Kareena Kapoor Khan seemed to carry her “Poo” personality from childhood. Her cuteness and innate aura were evident early on, showing she was born with star power.

*Salman Khan*

Bhai Jaan is one of the most loved superstars. He had the same magnetic charm as a child, and his aura has remained constant. A hint of drama was present even in his childhood.

*Aamir Khan*

Millions adore Aamir Khan for his remarkable work, and it’s no surprise that he was equally adorable as a child. His distinct charm, visible even back then, continues to captivate audiences today.

