Riteish Deshmukh Feels Success Of Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji Will Help His Film Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Trilogy; Here’s How

Fans went into a frenzy when Riteish Deshmukh announced a trilogy in the life of the famed Maratha warrior, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. But what has got everyone even more excited is the fact that Riteish has collaborated with the celebrated Marathi film director Nagraj Manjule.

Now, spilling the beans on what motivated him to make a trilogy, the Ek Villain actor has been quoted saying, “I’ve been wanting to make this film for a long time. I’m extremely excited to collaborate with Nagraj, who is one of the finest directors that we have in the country. As far as the success of ‘Tanhaji‘ or the success of any film is concerned, I feel it definitely adds to other films because it gives a boost to historical films or films in general for people to go to the theatre and come and experience it on the big screen. We are working hard. Hopefully, it’ll be on floors (soon),” by Mid-Day.

Check out the actor’s announcement here:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Riteish will next be seen in Ahmed Khan’s Baaghi 3 alongside Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor. Baaghi 3 is slated to release on the 6th of March, 2020. For the unversed, Nagraj Manjule has given the Marathi cinema one of its best films with Sairaat. Manjule will also soon be directing megastar Amitabh Bachchan in Jhund.

Riteish Deshmukh was last seen on the silver screen in Milap Zaveri’s Marjaavaan alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria.

