Rhea Chakraborty has an ever-glowing personality that never fails to amaze us. Rhea has now become so motivating and inspiring, beaming out an encouraging aura.

The kind of energy she extends on her social media always makes us look forward to her posts. She has a vibe that people love and such positivity is also seen on her social media.

Taking to her social media, Rhea Chakraborty recently posted a video of her enjoying a swing on the beach. The happiness on her face makes us happy just looking at her. Beaches are always a happy place to be at. The sunshine hitting her face makes her look so pretty and inspiring.

Rhea Chakraborty added in the caption: “Life In the now … ☀️ #rhenew.” Take a look at the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Chakraborty (@rhea_chakraborty)

Rhea Chakraborty is exploring a new self lately and must say she is more positive, more inspiring, confident, and extremely dynamic in many ways! Along with such pictures and videos, the actress keeps her fans on their toes with her motivating and optimistic approach and heart-winning messages.

Actress Rhea Chakraborty remembered Sushant Singh Rajput on his birth anniversary recently by sharing two photographs on her Instagram handle in which she could be seen in the company of the late actor.

The unseen pictures show Sushant smiling along with Rhea in the frame. Rhea and Sushant had first met at a production house in 2013, but became friends in 2019 through a set of common friends.

It was reported that the two were set to tie the knot by the end of 2020, but things changed radically after Sushant was found hanging at his home in Mumbai on June 14, 2020.

The actor’s demise received widespread coverage, with many pointing fingers at Rhea Chakraborty for Sushant’s death with allegations of abetment to suicide directed at her.

