Noted artist Lalita Lajmi, the sister of Indian auteur late Guru Dutt, passed away at the age of 90.

A self-taught artist, Lalita appeared to play a cameo in the Aamir Khan-starrer 2007 film ‘Taare Zameen Par’, where the superstar played an art teacher.

The Jehangir Nicholson Art Foundation took to social media to share the news of the sad demise of Lajmi.

Sharing an old picture of Lalita and her creation, it wrote in the caption, “We are deeply saddened by the news of artist Lalitha Lajmi’s passing away. Lajmi was a self-taught artist with a keen interest in classical dance. Her works had an element of melancholy and performance, as seen here in her artwork, ‘Dance of Life and Death’.”

Lajmi’s earlier works drew inspiration from her personal life and observations, while her later works reflected the hidden tension between man and woman.

Lalitha Lajmi’s works were also influenced by Indian films such as those made by her brother Guru Dutt, Satyajit Ray and Raj Kapoor.

