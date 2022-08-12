Ranveer Singh makes the headlines for a number of reasons – his films, his fashion, statements and more. On July 21, the actor made the headlines when he stripped n*ked and bared it all for a photoshoot for an international magazine. While that became the talk of the town, it also landed him in legal trouble.

Within days of the photoshoot pictures being released online, the actor found himself in troubled waters as complaints were filed against him for allegedly hurting the sentiments of women. A Mumbai-based lawyer and an NGO complained to the police and an FIR was filed against the actor for the same.

Now the latest news is that Ranveer Singh has been summoned by the Mumbai Police in the controversial n*de photoshoot case. As reported by Republic World, Singh has been served a notice by the police on charges of obscenity over posting n*de photographs on his Instagram account.

The portal reported a Mumbai Police source stating that a team of policemen visited Ranveer Singh’s residence to serve him a notice. There they learnt that the actor was not present at his residence as he is out of town. Post this, the police tried to contact him to serve notice. As per the notice, the Simmba actor has been asked to appear before the Chembur police to record his statement on August 22.

As mentioned above, the complaint and FIR were filed by a Mumbai-based lawyer and an NGO. The Mumbai police said that by posting the n*de photographs – with a purpose to ‘earn big money – he had ended up being a poor influence on young children and society at large. The FIR filed against him was registered against the actor under sections 292 (sale of obscene books), 293 (sale of obscene objects to young persons) and 509 (act intending to outrage the modesty of women) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). It was also filed against Section 67A of the IT Act – the publication of any material that contains s*xually explicit acts or conduct.

