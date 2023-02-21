Star comedian Hasan Minhaj shared a video of Bollywood star Ranveer Singh trying to flaunt his rapping skills in a locker room during the NBA All-Star game.

In the clip, Ranveer looked confident about his rapping skills in front of celebs like Hollywood stars Simu Liu, Janelle Monae, and Nicky Jam.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The clip begins with Minhaj saying: “All we gotta do, everybody, is get Ranveer Singh on the boards today. On behalf of 4.561 billion people in Asia, let’s get Ranveer a bucket.”

Reacting to his words, Ranveer in jersey gets up from his seat.

The Bollywood star then starts to rap: “Go up against us, you will end up in bandages. We ain’t 21 but we all savages. Oh, you see my moves, they so fancy.”

“Yeah baby all over the world they call me Shang-Chi. I throw it down, slam. You know my name, number one Latin artist in the world, Nicky Jam.”

Captioning the clip, Minhaj wrote on Instagram, “Tried to get my man Ranveer Singh on the scoreboard. Tried to get him a record deal. Failed at both.”

However, social media users have a mixed response to his rapping.

One wrote: “Ranveer setting us back 100 years with each sentence”

While another said: “Ranveer is the best”.

A not so happy fan said: “From F1 to premier league to the US, this man just continues to embarrass every Indian with his wannabe efforts.”

Another added: ” What I like about Ranveer is that even after this he will enter a room and give it his allot entertain. Dude loves living and that’s got to be cringe at times but must be also so much fun.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hasan Minhaj (@hasanminhaj)



Must Read: Ranveer Singh Gets Massively Trolled For His Impromptu Rap-Session With Hasan Minhaj At NBA Event, Netizens Say “F*cking Cartoon Character”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News