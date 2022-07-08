The Indian cinema has witnessed a massive shift in business trends in the last few years and most of it has to do with the restrictions on theatre operations that came with the pandemic. A part of this drastic change also had to do with the OTT release window which was brought down to 4 weeks just a few months after COVID 19 struck. Now, according to the most recent report, multiplex associations and exhibitors of India have decided to bring back the 8 week cap and Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera is expected to be the last film to hit OTT platforms within just 4 weeks.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Shamshera is an upcoming drama film which will hit the theatres on 22nd of this month. The movie has been directed by Karan Malhotra and apart from Ranbir, stars actors like Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in key roles. There is a lot of hype around the film as the trailer has left the fans quite intrigued.

Advertisement

According to a report by Pinkvilla, after August 1st, movies will have an 8 week gap between the theatrical release date and the OTT release date. A source close to the publication said, “This has been in the discussion for a while now within the industry and the guidelines have now been enforced by the multiplex association. All the films releasing from August 1 will have to maintain a gap of at-least 8 weeks between theatrical release and OTT premiere. The producers who don’t abide by this won’t get a theatrical release in the properties of exhibitors who are a part of this association. The multiplex association of India have had conversations with all the producers and they are all on the same page now”.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera is expected to be the last film to follow the 4 week schedule as the same source mentioned, “The Ek Villain team are conflicted at the moment with regards to the OTT premiere window. They are contemplating on the pros and cons of both the moves and will take a call by July 15 with regards to the OTT window. Shamshera will premiere within 4 weeks around August 20”.

The same source also shed some light on how this new OTT cap for everly movie. after Shamshera, can be good for the industry.”The 4 week window had dented the business prospects of the mid-sized Hindi films, as the audience for this zone of cinema preferred to wait for 4 weeks rather than spending Rs 400 for a big screen. This move might bring them back for a certain zone of films”, they said.

What do you think about this new OTT release cap and Shamshera’s OTT release? Let us know in the comments.

Tune in to Koimoi for more on Bollywood

Must Read: KRK Can’t Believe Khuda Haafiz 2 Has Been Sold For 42 Crore, Calls Vidyut Jammwal ‘Gareebon Ka Tiger Shroff’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram