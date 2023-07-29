Ranbir Kapoor always takes advantage of every opportunity to make heads turn with his public appearances. The actor who’s married to Alia Bhatt is often seen making headlines for their PDA, and we love how they’re so vocal about their love for each other. On to the series of new events, Ranbir walked the ramp for designer Kunal Rawal donning fusion lungi-pants, and the internet is having a meltdown looking at ‘Daddy’ as they label him. Scroll below to take a look at netizens’ reactions online!

Ranbir is one of the most popular and successful names in Bollywood; however, he doesn’t have an official social media handle; he has fan pages dedicated to him exclusively that keep track of his daily activities.

Now talking about his latest appearance, Ranbir Kapoor walked the ramp for his designer friend Kunal Rawal and his oozing swag was sharp and could cut the glass clean. His confidence took his outfit to the next level, and we love how he literally ruled the ramp with his attitude.

Ranbir Kapoor sported a full-sleeved bandh-gala with a dhoti-pants fusion, and celebrity pap Viral Bhayani took to his official Instagram handle and shared his video; take a look at it below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Reacting to his look on social media, a user commented, “This man is a class!😭🔥”

Another user commented, “That attitude, grace n sharpness damn 🔥🔥.. N that animal outfit 😍”

A third commented, “Daddy slayed the runway & how🥵”

A fourth commented, “No one can match the level of Ranbir Kapoor he is a born Superstar ❤️🔥”

What are your thoughts on Ranbir Kapoor slaying his way on the fashion ramp? Tell us in the space below.

