The makers of much-awaited film “Animal” have dropped an exhilarating Pre-Teaser, giving a tantalizing glimpse into its captivating world and intense narrative! Bringing together the dynamic powerhouses of Indian film Industry – director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and actor Ranbir Kapoor, this classic saga is produced by visionary Bhushan Kumar!

Joining Ranbir in this cinematic masterpiece are the stellar ensemble cast of Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandana, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri.

While Ranbir Kapoor is touted to be in an action-packed avatar in Animal, the grandeur in the pre-teaser is only raising anticipation further with its worldwide theatrical release on 11th August 2023 in 5 languages – Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam.

Here’s the Pre-teaser link –

Animal is produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios, and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures.

