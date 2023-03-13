Ranbir Kapoor leaves no stone unturned in promoting his recently released film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The actor will appear as the first guest on the new season of his sister Kareena Kapoor Khan’s talk show, What Women Want. The promo of the episode is now released.

In a minute-long promo, Ranbir touched upon many topics, including his wife Alia Bhatt, and their newborn baby daughter, Raha. The promo is now going viral on social media as well. Scroll down to learn what he said.

The clip opens with Kareena Kapoor Khan saying, “I want to talk about all the big events that happened in the last one year,” as Ranbir Kapoor complained that they only seem to meet ‘on couches’, perhaps referring to their joint appearance on Koffee with Karan.

Kareena Kapoor then asked Ranbir Kapoor if he had changed his daughter’s diaper yet, and he replied, “I have changed her diaper, but I am more of a master in burping.” In the same promo of What Women Want, Bebo presented Ranbir with a statement, which he was asked to react to.

Kareena Kapoor Khan said, “Women actors shouldn’t be taller than male actors,” to which Ranbir responded, “The three Khans aren’t that tall, and they work with all actresses.” She questioned him when he realised that he was ready to settle down with her, referring to Ranbir’s earlier remark that Alia was like “daal-chawal.” Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, actor then replied, “I would like to consider I’m a good husband.”

The episode of What Women Want will be released on YouTube on Friday. Kareena Kapoor Khan’s hosted show will also bring several Bollywood stars in the upcoming episodes.

As Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar continues to run in theatres, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal’ next. At the same time, Kareena will make her OTT debut with The Devotion of Supect X and star in a mystery series from Hansal Mehta.

