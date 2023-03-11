Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor underwent an intensive training to achieve a well-chiseled body for his latest release ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’. The actor’s fitness trainer Shivoham took to Instagram to praise RK for showing dedication and discipline towards achieving a ripped look for Luv Ranjan’s directorial.

Ranbir’s fitness trainer took to his Instagram to share two shirtless pictures of the actor flaunting his washboard abs.

Ranbir Kapoor’s trainer wrote: “What you see is truly an example of a disciplined lifestyle, dedication and a lot of hardwork. It’s a team effort and results like this cannot be achieved by half hearted involvement.”

He continued, “The nutrition, the supplements, the training but more than anything the WILL to wake up and do what is necessary is the number one reason why you achieve your goals and this is what sets you apart from the rest. 4am training sessions, 11:30 p.m. training sessions or even sometimes finding the time in between shoots, Ranbir has done it all.”

The post further read, “Balancing his personal life along with his professional life. All these things cannot be learned from reading books, these are values that are imbibed in you and conditioning that you pick up from your parents and the company you keep.”

Ranbir Kapoor’s trainer said that he is proud of Ranbir and “cannot wait to show the world ‘THE ANIMAL‘ look next.”

On the work front, Ranbir will next be seen in ‘Animal’ alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol.

