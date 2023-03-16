Ram Gopal Varma is one of the famous filmmakers in Indian cinema. He is known for helming films like Satya, Sarkar, Sarkar Raj, Company, Rangeela, Nishabd, Aag, Department and Naach, among many others. However, more than his films, he has often made headlines for his controversial statements.

RGV has once again sparked a new controversy for his speech at Acharya Nagarjuna University in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur. The filmmaker completed a Bachelor of Technology 37 years ago and finally received his degree.

As reported by News 18, Ram Gopal Varma urged students to enjoy every moment in life without being too serious about their studies. He said, “After death, we are promised a reunion with Rambha, Urvashi, and Tilottama, the three heavenly beauties. So, what if we can’t find them? Because of this, I can finally appreciate life. I only want you to do what makes you happy: eat, drink, and be merry.”

The Rangeela director didn’t end there. Following the coronavirus outbreak, the 60-year-old filmmaker desired to be the lone male human civilisation survivor. Why? Because it would allow him to spend time with all the gorgeous ladies in the world. Varma also criticised elders for imposing restrictions on young students. His advice to the pupils was to do things as per their comfort.

Afterwards, Ram Gopal Verma uploaded a photo of his B.tech degree on the microblogging site in some discussions on Twitter. He also glanced at the jam-packed university auditorium and Professor Raja Shekhar, the vice chancellor of the institute, who was presenting him with a bouquet.

“Super thrilled to receive my B tech degree today 37 years after I passed, which I never took it in 1985 since I wasn’t interested in practising civil engineering… Thank you Acharya Nagarjuna University. Mmmmmmuuaahh,” he tweeted.

Super thrilled to receive my B tech degree today 37 years after I passed , which I never took it in 1985 since I wasn’t interested in practicing civil engineering..Thank you #AcharyaNagarjunaUniversity 😘😘😘Mmmmmmuuaahh 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/qcmkZ9cWWb — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 15, 2023

“Prof.Rajashekar garu..I usually feel horrible to be honoured… But this time I truly felt honoured to be with such honourable people on such an honour-filled occasion,” read another follow-up tweet of Ram Gopal Varma.

Prof.Rajashekar garu..I usually feel horrible to be honoured ..But this time I truly felt honoured to be with such honourable people on such an honour filled occasion pic.twitter.com/TPOFsVlLR7 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 15, 2023

