Rakul Preet Singh is currently in one of the most successful phases of her career with her enjoying back-to-back film releases and her latest film Chhatriwali winning accolades from audiences. While acting plays important role in her life, she also relishes her time Golfing. For the unversed, Rakul Preet Singh has been an active golf player and has played at the national level.

Back in her growing days, it was Rakul’s father who pushed her to pursue Golf and sports. Due to Rakul Preet Singh being a army kid, the actress was always exposed to many sports and more such activities.

Rakul Preet Singh had once revealed that she took up golf not knowing that she would become a professional player one day, leading her to play for the Women’s Nationals.

Even as of now, Rakul Preet is an active fitness enthusiast and inspires her fans with the workout video that she shares. Taking to social media, the diva shared a video of herself in a cute fit, hitting a shot on the golf field. Have a look:

Recently, Rakul Preet Singh clocked 23 Million followers on social media and celebrated the milestone.

On the work front, in 2022 alone, Rakul Preet Singh has had five releases, balancing mainstream entertainers like Thank God and Runway 34 with a relevant social drama in Doctor G.

