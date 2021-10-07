Rajkummar Rao & Kriti Sanon's 'Hum Do Humare Do' Gets A Release Date

Advertisement

Actors Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon’s ‘Hum Do Humare Do’ is all set to release digitally on October 29.

Rajkummar shared a poster on Instagram. He wrote: “Hamra hero, uska pyaar aur uske adopted maa-baap, manayenge Diwali aapke saath. ‘Hum Do Humare Do’ streaming 29th October, on #disneypluhotstar.”

This will be the second time in ‘Hum Do Hamare Do,’ Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon will be seen sharing screen space together. The two have previously worked in ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’.

Presented by Dinesh Vijan, ‘Hum Do Hamare Do’ also stars Paresh Rawal, Ratna Pathak Shah and Aparshakti Khurana.

It is directed by Abhishek Jain, produced by Dinesh Vijan, a Maddock Original film, starts streaming from October 29 on Disney+ Hotstar.

