As Radhika Madan’s upcoming film Sanaa premieres at the oldest Asian Film Festival in the world, the UK Asian Film Festival, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Rishi Sunak gave a special shout-out to the film in his video message congratulating the film festival for completing 25 years.

Extending wishes to the UK Asian Film Festival, the honourable PM of the UK says, “Congratulations on your 25th anniversary. This is not just the longest-running foundation film festivals in the world, it’s also one of the best-loved. We have achieved so much over the last 25 years, showcasing South Asian talent, putting the spotlight on female filmmakers and telling us stories that have made us laugh and cry. This year would be no different with premieres of acclaimed new films like Sanaa or Whispers of the storms.”

Creating global ripples ever since the beginning of her film career, Radhika Madan’s first film Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota had also premiered and won at the TIFF much before its release in India. Following that, recently Radhika’s Kachhey Limbu also premiered at the TIFF and Sanaa has been making the film festival rounds across the world.

Currently having opened UK Asian Film Festival, Radhika Madan’s Sanaa will also premiere at New York Indian Film Festival, wherein Radhika is also nominated for Best Actress. The film has earlier won praise and an overwhelming response at Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, and Santa Barbara International Film Fest and Mosaic International South Asian Film Festival.

Basking in the glowing reviews for her performance in the latest release Saas Bahu aur Flamingo currently, the show marks her second release of the year after Kuttey. She also has Kacchey Limbu, Sanaa, Soorarai Pottru’s remake tentatively called Production No. 27 featuring Akshay Kumar, Mikhil Musale directorial Happy Teacher’s Day and Maddock Entertainment’s Rumi Ki Sharafat.

Emerging as one of the busiest and most bankable actors of the industry, Radhika Madan has proven her mettle as a performer by garnering accolades and love not just in India but also in international film festivals.

Pushing the bar higher and higher with every project, Radhika Madan is not only breaking stereotypes with her characters but also treating the audience with her versatility and talent.

