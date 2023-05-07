Radhika Madan received a special surprise in London as the audience celebrated her birthday after the premiere of her upcoming film Sanaa at the UK Asian Film Festival.

Clocking a busy schedule for over a year, Radhika Madan recently celebrated her birthday with a quick getaway in Goa with friends right before flying off to London for the UK Asian Film Festival, wherein her upcoming film Sanaa premiered as the opening film.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a double bonanza, Radhika Madan was not only showered with love and accolades for her performance in the intense, gritty and thought-provoking film Sanaa, but also treated with a surprise birthday celebration by the audience post the premiere.

In a video surfacing on the internet, as Radhika Madan interacts with the audience to discuss about the film at length, the director of the film Sudhanshu Saria and the audience burst into chanting and singing Happy Birthday to the gorgeous and talented actor.

On a roll with back-to-back international film festival tours, Radhika Madan’s films have been creating global ripples ever since the beginning of her career.

From Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota premiering and winning awards at the TIFF to Kacchey Limbu winning hearts at the same festival years later, Radhika Madan has been emerging as an international favourite. Her other upcoming film Sanaa has been relentlessly doing the rounds of films festivals as well, from Tallin Black Nights Film Festival, Santa Barbara International Film FestivalC Mosaic International South Asian Festival and now the UK Asian Film Festival, the actress will also be going to New York for the New York Indian Film Festival later this month.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radhika Madan Worldwide Fans (@radhikamadanworldwidefans)

Currently basking in the glowing reviews of her recent release Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo, Radhika Madan has an interesting line up of films this year including Kacchey Limbu, Sanaa, Soorarai Pottru’s remake tentatively called Production No.27 co-starring Akshay Kumar, Maddock Entertainment’s Happy Teacher’s Day and Rumi Ki Sharafat.

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan Celebrated By P*rn Star Kendra Lust, Shares Her Lusty Photo In A Black Br* Posing With A Gun!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News