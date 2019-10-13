From the past few days, there have been speculations that Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma will be teaming up again for Radhe. The duo earlier worked together in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Sultan (2016).

Radhe will be helmed by PrabhuDheva and it will hit the screens on Eid 2020. So is Anushka really a part of Radhe alongside Salman Khan? Well, it’s not true.

A soruce told Pinkvilla, “Sohail Khan’s production venture India’s Most Wanted Cop: Radhe will go on floors from November 4 in Mumbai. Everything is locked and it will be a run on schedule with a few breaks in between, for Salman’s birthday. They plan to wrap the film by February end-mid March. They have definitely thought of casting an A-list heroine opposite Salman but it’s not Anushka for sure. Salman and Anushka didn’t share great vibes when they were shooting for Sultan and it’s very unlikely that they will team up for this one.”

On the other hand, a source close to Salman Khan told that Anushka is neither being offered the role and the makers aren’t even considering her. The news is completely untrue.

Looks like we all will have to wait for some more time to know which actress will be seen opposite to Salman Khan in Radhe.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan’s upcoming film Dabangg 3 which is also helmed by PrabhuDheva is all set to release in December this year. The film also stars Sonakshi Sinha in the lead role.

