Pooja Bhatt is one of the most popular actresses of the yesteryears. She’s the daughter of Mahesh Bhatt and is Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt’s step-sister. The actress took to her Twitter account and penned a tweet on athletes and wrestlers protesting in Delhi, and while supporting them, she took a dig at legendary PT Usha, who happens to be the head of the Indian Olympic Association and criticised them recently. Scroll below to read the scoop.

The athletes reportedly wrote to Usha asking for support, and according to NDTV, she was heard saying, “The players should not have protested on the streets. They should have at least waited for the report of the committee. What they have done is not good for the game and the country. It is a negative approach.”

Later talking to the reporters, PT Usha said, “Our feeling is that for s*xual harassment complaints, IOA has a committee and athletes’ commission. Instead of going to the street (again), they should have come to us, but they have not at all come to IOA,” as reported by Indian Express.

PT Usha concluded by saying, “They are sitting on a dharna and asking all political parties to join them, and that is what disappoints me.”

Amid the same, Pooja Bhatt also reacted to the tweet of Rashtriya Lokdal Party chief Jayant Singh on Twitter and wrote, “Thank you @jayantrld for your stand, for raising your voice & for being by their side when most have deserted them. It is heartbreaking to see our top athletes left with no choice but to take to the streets & then be reprimanded/issue gaslit by legends like #PTUsha”.

Thank you @jayantrld for your stand,for raising your voice & for being by their side when most have deserted them. It is heartbreaking to see our top athletes left with no choice but to take to the streets & to then be reprimanded/issue gaslit by legends like #PTUsha 🙏 https://t.co/LZBI2OPLm0 — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) April 28, 2023

Meanwhile, the athletes and wrestlers are protesting against alleged s*xual harassment by Wrestling Federation India boss Brijbhushan Sharan Singh.

What are your thoughts on Pooja Bhatt supporting Indian athletes and wrestlers while subtly taking a dig at PT Usha? Tell us in the space below.

