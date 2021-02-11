It is the most romantic time of the year and love birds around the world are eager to express their love for one another. On the 5th day of the week of love, celebrate promise day by watching some of the most romantic movies of all time from an array of films available on Amazon Prime Video.

Here are a few movie suggestions to ensure you have a promising day – we promise, it will surely work out for you.

Veer Zaara – A saga of love, separation, courage and sacrifice starring Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta and Rani Mukherji. A love story that is an inspiration and will remain a legend forever. The film revolves around a Squadron Leader Veer Pratap Singh, a pilot in the Indian air force who rescues Zaara, a stranded woman from Pakistan, following a bus accident, and their lives are forever bound. With all the ingredients of a classic love story, the film is a tale of love that unfolds over 22 years.

Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi – Surinder’s love for his Taani partner in the film will definitely leave you overflowing with emotions. This is a story of Surinder Sahni (Shah Rukh Khan) who is a simple, clean hearted, honest man leading a humdrum life falling in love with Taani (Anushka Sharma) who is flamboyant, fun-loving, vivacious and his total opposite. What follows is a journey of love, laughter, tears, joy, pain and some fun dance that makes us believe that there is an extraordinary love story in every ordinary couple.

Jab Tak Hai Jaan – The film is filled with promises made out of love and passion, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles. In London, Samar (Shah Rukh Khan) and Meera (Katrina Kaif) fall in love but Samar returns to India to work as a bomb disposal specialist after she leaves him because of a vow that she makes to keep him safe. Akira (Anushka Sharma), a journalist, falls in love with him but decides to unite the lovers.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil – A classic tale of a one-sided love story wherein you accept “I Friend You” over “I Love You”. The film is directed by Karan Johar and stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai in the lead roles. The movie is based on Musician Ayan’s quest for true love that remains unfulfilled as Alizeh does not reciprocate his feelings. In his journey, he comes across different people who make him realize the power of unrequited love.

Pati Patni Aur Woh – Chintu Tyagi will definitely teach why you shouldn’t be breaking your promises. A romantic comedy starring Kartik Aryan, Bhoomi Pednekar and Ananya Panday is a must-watch. The film is based on unexpected turns that take place when Chintu Tyagi, who is married to Vedika, finds himself infatuated with Tapasya, a young fashion designer.

Dil Wale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge – The list would never be complete without the iconic love story of Raj and Simran, would it? This flawless Indian love story is a favourite of every Bollywood buff. The film revolves around Raj (Shahrukh Khan) and Simran (Kajol Devgn), who first met on an inter-rail holiday in Europe. It wasn’t really love at first sight but when Simran is taken back to India for an arranged marriage, things change. Raj’s love for Simran makes him follow her to India to win her and her father over.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani- This film is a true treat to watch, power-packed with solid dialoguebaazi, phenomenal acting, fun-loving songs and some edge of the seat entertainment, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. The movie revolves around Kabir and Naina who meet during a trekking trip where she falls in love with him but refrains from expressing it. They soon drift apart but end up meeting at a friend’s wedding.

