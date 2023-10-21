Priyanka Chopra has carved her own space in the film industry. After establishing as one of the leading actresses of Bollywood, PC didn’t shy from trying her hands at a career in Hollywood. There, too, she’s been highly successful and, as of now, enjoying the phase of motherhood. Here’s how she feels about the changes in her life after her daughter Malti’s birth!

For those who don’t know, Priyanka and her husband, Nick Jonas, welcomed their daughter Malti last year on January 15th. Lately, we have seen several pictures featuring Malti going viral on the internet. In those pictures, Priyanka could be seen embracing her motherhood and enjoying the best phase of her life. Recently, during an interview, the Citadel actress opened up on the impact of Malti’s birth on her self-being.

During an interview with Today.com, Priyanka Chopra said, “Motherhood has made me a lot more fragile. I don’t know if motherhood has impacted my self-worth or confidence, but what it has impacted — it’s made me a lot more wary. Every day, I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, what’s the mistake I’m going to make? Or how can I mess this up? How am I going to self-sabotage in a way?’ I feel like I have to remind myself that I’m a confident person and I can do this.”

Priyanka Chopra also spoke about nurturing children correctly while sharing her own example. “I think you start when they are born. My parents did that with me, teaching me a sense of self. I was always told to voice my opinion… If there was someone who critiqued me or debated my opinion, I was encouraged to have that conversation. I think that is one way my parents equipped me with being able to have a sense of self when I got out into the real world,” the Matrix Resurrections actress quoted.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in James C. Strouse’s Love Again. She was also a part of Keanu Reeves led The Matrix Resurrections, which served as the 4th installment in The Matrix franchise.

