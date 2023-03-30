Controversy Queen and internet sensation Poonam Pandey, never fails to surprise her fans with her moves. Poonam is now back with a bang to make heads turn in a never-before-seen avatar in Love in Taxi that is all set for its World Digital Premiere on 30th March 2023. Poonam along with the popular actor Puneet Vashist will take viewers on an enthralling journey in their film Love In Taxi.

Set in a city that never sleeps, Love in Taxi explores one night in Mumbai that brings together a couple on the verge of a breakup, an actress on the run, and a man desperate to win back his ex-girlfriend. As their taxi navigates the city streets, tensions rise and passion ignites at every turn.

Directed by filmmaker Benjamin Manjaly, Love in Taxi takes viewers on an adventurous journey of three taxis navigating through the chaotic streets of the bustling city. With each passenger dealing with their secrets and struggles, witness the drama that ensues as the taxis speed towards their destinations. The night is filled with surprises and the fate of each passenger hangs in the balance as they face unexpected twists and turns. Will they make it through the night unscathed?

Known for her uncountable controversies, Poonam Pandey plays the role of a struggling actress on the run in the film. Poonam, with her exceptional acting skills and bold personality, will portray the challenges of an aspiring artist trying to climb the ladder of success in the film. Actor Puneet Vashisht, on the other hand, portrays the character of a man desperately trying to win back his ex-girlfriend.

As the world gears up for the digital premiere of Love In Taxi, excitement is building for this must-watch digital premiere. With its gripping storyline and power-packed performances, Love In Taxi promises to be a wild ride that will leave you on the edge of your seat. So, fasten your seatbelts and get ready for a heart-pumping journey with Love In Taxi.

The ultimate ride packed with emotions, love, blackmail and murder; Love In Taxi is available for Digital Streaming worldwide from 30 March, 2023

