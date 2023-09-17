Pavleen Gujral Opens Up About Choosing To Be A Part Of Shilpa Shetty Starrer 'Sukhee': "I Was One Of The First People To Be Chosen..."

Actress Pavleen Gujral, who plays the role of Tanvi in upcoming film ‘Sukhee’, says that it was the subject of the film which attracted her initially.

The actress added that the layers in her character and her character graph are remarkable as well.

Pavleen Gujral added, “Mukesh Chhabra’s casting company approached me for the role of Tanvi. This happened about two years before we began shooting the movie. I was one of the first people to be chosen for the film. Later on, they selected other actors for different roles. They wanted to make a movie about girls having fun and forming strong bonds.”

“I had previously acted in a film called ‘Angry Indian Goddesses’, which was my first film and had won awards. The topic of that film was similar, so I believe that’s why they asked me to be a part of this one, Pavleen Gujral said.

She added: “The most interesting aspect of my character, Tanvi, is that she has a dichotomy in her character. She is living a dual life. So, on one hand, she’s completely traditional and follows the family’s rules, and on the other hand, when she’s with her friends, it’s a different story. She plays both the parts beautifully.”

Talking about how she prepared for the role, Pavleen said: “The character I play in this film is essentially a woman who’s married into a royal family, and her life revolves around the intricacies of royal traditions of wearing pearls and sarees. To prepare for this role, I did some research on figures like Maharani Gayatri Devi and the princess of Patiala to understand their lifestyles, attire, and demeanour.”

“This was important to do justice to the character. On the other hand, the camaraderie with friends in the movie felt very familiar, just like hanging out with your own friends. It came naturally to me. But yes, the aspect of portraying royalty required a bit of research.”

The film speaks about reliving your school and college days.

Talking about her own days at Delhi university, she said: “My favourite part of my academic years was when I was in Delhi University. I studied Computer Science Honours at Hansraj College. After that, I pursued LLB, so I’m a qualified lawyer too.”

“These six years were the best time of my life. Delhi University was all about spending time with friends. I was very involved in theatre during my years, and I continued to build on that passion during college. I owe a lot of what I’ve learned as an actor today to my college days, and they were truly the best years of my life.”

