Pathaan Makes It To Indian Parliament As Derek O'Brien Says "What We Couldn't Do, Shah Rukh Khan, Team Has Done...", Netizens React

Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles, has been breaking and making new records at the box office, be it globally or domestically. However, now Pathaan has made an entrance at the Parliament as well. Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien mentioning the movie as a symbol of hope and unity against the Boycott Gang has become quite a big news, and here’s how the netizens react to it. Scroll below to get the scoop!

For the unversed, Pathaan has already crossed the 400 crore club at the box office domestically and on collecting the global collection, it seems SRK starrer needs a few more steps to take to become the 1000 crore club.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, coming back to Derek O’Brien’s speech at the Parliament meeting. It seemed the Trinamool Congress member wanted to cite the example of Pathaan to talk about the Boycott gang, and he could be heard saying “‘A Bharat whose diversity is even more vivid and whose unity becomes more shakeable’ — these phrases were turned into a film before they were written (for the speech).”

Derek O’Brien further shared, “Don’t mess with India’s biggest global ambassadors. You asked them to boycott Bollywood, they showed you one film with a beautiful message.” For the unversed, there were quite a few controversies buzzing around Deepika Padukone wearing saffron bikini in the song Besharam Rang as it had hurt the political party BJP’s ideologies. Some had called it out to boycott.

Adding to it, he shared, “Well done Siddharth Anand (director). Well done India’s biggest ambassadors. Well done to those of you who made Pathaan. What we couldn’t do, Shah Rukh Khan, Dimple Kapadia and John Abraham have shown this country.” When a few members even pointed out that Derek O’Brien has missed out on Deepika Padukone, the Rajya Sabha member clarified that he loves both the actors.

Watch the video here as shared by an Instagram page ‘Review Junkie’:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Review Junkie (@jagatjoon12)

Now, netizens have been reacting to it. One wrote, “What he said,was already cleared nd had said by pm himself…” Another one mentioned, “Btw BOYCOTT GANG is a myth created by media itself to mask failure of bad films …else BB2 Drishyam 2 et al wud not have been successful……term “BOYCOTT GANG” is an excuse to defend mediocre films.”

What are your thoughts about Pathaan showing India’s diversity and unification? Let us know in the comments!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates!

Must Read: Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada vs Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan Avoided As It Gets Postponed Due To SRK Mania Worldwide? Netizens React “Bhai Direct Bolo Na Darr Hai”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News