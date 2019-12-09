Panipat: Kriti Sanon Has A Legit Answer On The Lengthy Duration Of Period Dramas!

Arjun Kapoor-Kriti Sanon-Sanjay Dutt starrer Panipat has received decent reviews from round the corners. But despite all such appreciation, the movie failed to show any miraculous growth during the weekend at the box office due to a stiff competition from Kartik Aaryan’s Pati Patni Aur Woh and also some of them are pointing towards movie’s length and slow pace.

During one of the media interactions, Kriti Sanon was asked about Panipat’s length which ranges above 2 hours and 50 minutes. She justified her movie and other historical movies’ long length with a legit answer. She quoted, “When you’re dealing with history, it’s difficult to cut a lot of things because you’ve to show facts. When there are a lot of characters, which there were in Panipat war, it takes time to establish them.”

She also added that unless it’s a romantic saga, there are lot of things to be explored in period dramas, which obviously require time. “The pace in historical, period films is always slow in the beginning unless it’s a love story, which is easier with just a few characters and life revolving around them. Here, there’s so much that’s happening. I don’t think there was anything which we could’ve let go, which wasn’t important or relevant to the times,” she said.

Speaking about Kriti’s run in the current year, the actress is on a roll with back to back successes like Luka Chuppi and Housefull 4 and now one awaits the final outcome of Panipat at the box office.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!