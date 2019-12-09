Raangi Teaser: Trisha Krishnan Intrigues Us With Her Complete Badass Avatar

Gorgeous Kollywood actress Trisha Krishnan will soon be seen on big screens after a gap of over a year. The actress is all set to blow the audience’s mind with action thriller Raangi. The makers yesterday unveiled the first teaser of the film.

The makers yesterday took on their twitter handle to share the teaser: Here’s the Official Teaser of #RAANGI starring @trishtrashers

Talking about the teaser, the 46-second long teaser has no dialogue, as action in the video speaks for itself. One gets to see Trisha in a badass avatar, kicking baddies and performing daredevilry stunts with guns to rescue a teenage girl.

Talking about Raangi, the action thriller is been helmed by filmmaker M.Saravanan, and it is produced by Allirajah Subaskaran under Lyca Productions.

The story for Raangi is been written by Darbar filmmaker A R Murugadoss.

Music for the action thriller is been composed by C.Sathya.

The film is slated to release in 2020.

Talking about Trisha, the versatile actress was last seen on the big screen in Tamil romantic drama venture 96 opposite Kollywood star Vijay Sethupathi in lead.

The film which released in late 2018 was helmed by C.Prem Kumar.

Trisha is also in news from past number days following speculations revolving her being part of Telugu megastar, Chiranjeevi’s next which has been tentatively titled Chiru152.

