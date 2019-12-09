Prithviraj: Sanjay Dutt To Turn Blind For Akshay Kumar’s Historical Drama?

Akshay Kumar, amongst all the multiple movies, has one very interesting project in Yash Raj Film’s Prithviraj co-starring Manushi Chhillar and Sanjay Dutt. Post delivering Good Newwz to conclude this year, Akshay has movies like Sooryavanshi, Laxmmi Bomb, Prithviraj & Bachchan Pandey next year.

Sanjay Dutt, a couple of months ago, confirmed his presence in this Yash Raj backed historical drama. In an interview, he casually said that he will be a part of Prithviraj.

Now, the news of his character details is doing rounds on social media. According to Box Office Worldwide, Sanjay Dutt will be playing the role of Akshay Kumar’s uncle in the film. He will be a blind man in the film and will have a pivotal contribution to build up the story. It’s also been said Sanju Baba’s character will strengthen the emotional connect of the film.

Manushi noted that she gave her first shot for the film on the same day she was crowned Miss World two years ago.

“It is really a beautiful coincidence that I gave my first shot for ‘Prithviraj‘ on the same day that I had won Miss World two years back. November 18 is definitely one of the most special days of my life and I’m thrilled that two of my life’s biggest milestones fall on the same day. Giving the first shot for my debut film was simply surreal,” she said.

Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, Prithviraj is based on the life and heroism of the fearless king Prithviraj Chauhan. It stars superstar Akshay in the title role while Manushi will play the role of the Sanyogita, the love of his life. Prithviraj is being made by Yash Raj Films. It will release on Diwali 2020.

