Prithviraj: 35 Sets, 1000+ Workers – Akshay Kumar Starrer Set To Be A GRAND Visual Spectacle

Akshay Kumar is on a roll with back to back projects which have build a massive craze amongst his fans. The actor is currently busy shooting for Prithviraj Chauhan’s biopic, titled by the same, and stars Manushi Chillar as the female lead. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to make it a visual spectacle.

If recent reports are to believed, the makers of Prthiviraj have built as many as 35 sets across Maharashtra and Rajasthan to shoot some larger than life sequences. They’re giving their all in to make the movie a visual spectacle. Moreover, more than 1000 workers have been working behind the sets.

A source close to Deccan Chronicle reveals about it all as, “In Mumbai, the sets are being built in adjoining areas of the city, apart from Film City. In Rajasthan, filming is likely to take place extensively in Jaipur, Udaipur and Jaisalmer. The unit wants to make the film a visual spectacle. It will include incredible fight sequences, and will also showcase the opulence of kings, and their kingdoms, back then. Thousands of workers will construct these mammoth sets.”

Meanwhile, Miss World 2017 Manushi Chillar is making her Bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar in the upcoming film.

Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, Prithviraj is based on the life and heroism of the fearless king Prithviraj Chauhan. It stars superstar Akshay as Prithviraj while Manushi will play the role of the Sanyogita, the love of his life.

Dwivedi said: “We auditioned a lot of young, fresh faces for the role because we were looking for a stunningly gorgeous Indian heroine. While Sanyogita was an incredibly beautiful person, she was also a strong, confident girl. We were looking to find someone who could match the magnetic persona of Sanyogita and we found that in Manushi.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!