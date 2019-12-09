Inside Edge 2 Actress Richa Chadha On Pay Disparity: “Women Are Still Paid Lesser Than Their Male Counterparts”

Actress Richa Chadha says women are still paid lesser than their male counterparts in the film business across the world despite all the talk on discrepancies.

“We have been discussing the discrepancies between male and female remuneration in every industry for quite some time now. Making up for the gap in remuneration has taken us years. Across the film business globally, women are still paid lesser compared to their male counterparts but there have been some changes happening on that front in some parts,” Richa said.

“I see a change in the OTT world. We are writing stories where such issues are being discussed and debated, thus creating a shift in conditioning. There’s a reason we broach the subject in the second season and it clearly is an important facet in Zarina’s personality shift (Zarina Malik from ‘Inside Edge’). I am glad that at this point in time I am working with filmmakers and artists who believe in the idea that merit should be the only measure for remuneration,” she added.

On the work front, Richa is seen in “Inside Edge 2“.

Written and directed by Karan Anshuman, “Inside Edge” revolved around the Mumbai Mavericks team — a part of PPL (Powerplay T20 League), which is a fictional Indian Premier League kind of T20 cricket tournament. The second season also features Angad Bedi, Tanuj Virwani, Sayani Gupta and Sapna Pabbi, and streams on Amazon Prime Video.

