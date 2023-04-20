The demise of producer-singer-writer, Pamela Chopra, who was also the wife and brains trust of filmmaker Yash Chopra, founder of Yash Raj Films, has left the Hindi film industry mourning. The news of Pamela Chopra’s demise came as a shock to the entire Indian cinema.

After she was cremated in the morning hours on Thursday, members of the Hindi film fraternity made a beeline to the Chopra mansion on the Juhu-Tara Road area of Mumbai to pay their respects to the departed soul.

Among the industry notables to visit the Chopra house were Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who arrived with son Aryan Khan, Aamir Khan, Shabana Azmi, John Abraham, Boman Irani, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. Abhishek Bachchan with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also arrived at Chopra house.

SRK recently delivered the blockbuster ‘Pathaan’ for YRF, just as he had done for ‘Darr’ and ‘Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge’, for which Pamela Chopra sang the number ‘Ichak Dana’.

The other members of the film fraternity to visit the Chopra home were Poonam Dhillon, Shraddha Kapoor, Nitin Mukesh, composer Salim Merchant of the Salim-Sulaiman duo, who have worked on YRF productions such as ‘Fanaa’, ‘Mardaani’, ‘Ladies vs Ricky Bahl‘ and ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’.

Pamela Chopra had been admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital two weeks ago due to an age-related illness. She was reportedly put on a ventilator by the doctors, but her health deteriorated.

