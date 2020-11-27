The unstoppable and dynamic Nora Fatehi has grasped every opportunity her way, making the most of her time, excelling in the art of entertainment in every field, emerging as the aspirational youth icon, and becoming the undisputed queen of social media in 2020.

Advertisement

Staring the year with a bang, Nora Fatehi ruled the charts with her stellar performance in the super popular song ‘Garmi‘ from Street Dancer. With her screen presence, signature step and unparalleled dancing skills, Nora Fatehi turned ‘Garmi’ into the song of the season.

Advertisement

After creating sparks with her talent in Street Dancer, Nora Fatehi piqued everyone’s interest with the announcement of her upcoming film Bhuj: The Pride of India, that unveils the unseen facades of her versatility as a performer. Nora will be seen taking on a never-seen before character, which is sure to blow everyone’s minds in this film.

The international beauty dazzles the onlookers with her unbeatable fashion choices, the testimony of the same was witnessed at the Nexa Lakme Fashion show in February. The style icon has competently introduced international aesthetic fashion sense, emerging as an international icon with admirers across the globe.

Nora created history with her iconic performance at the L’Olympia Bruno Coquatrix in Paris, presenting a fusion of Arabic and Indian dance and singing performances. Nora Fatehi is the only Bollywood personality to have ever achieved performed at the prestigious venue Olympia.

Amassing fans and followers in every nook and corner of the world, Nora Fatehi garners record breaking responses to her ventures. Earlier creating a havoc with the female version of Pachtaoge, Nora Fatehi embodied the global appeal of icons and pop-stars in the music video. Recently, Nora Fatehi presented an unprecedented level of style in fashion and dance in ‘Naach Meri Rani’ that continues to rule the charts owing to her panache and exceptional dance skills.

One of the busiest names in the industry today, Nora Fatehi has explored various segments of the entertainment spectrum, brilliantly excelling as a reality show judge as well for the first time. Suprising the world with her amazing hindi skills and professional but fun presence on the show. The audience got a chance to connect to her on another level.

In no time, Nora Fatehi has amassed the love and appreciation from not just the contestants and co-judges but also the audience both in india and abroad. the testimony of which was the sudden rise in TRPs since her entry.

While 2020 has been a setback in the hustle of the world, Nora Fatehi has emerged unstoppable on the road to success.

Must Read: Kalki Koechlin On Israeli Bf Guy Hershberg: “He Likes His Coffee With Cardamom, I Like My Chai…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube