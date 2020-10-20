The female version of Pachtaoge ft. Nora Fatehi, sang by Asees Kaur is close to 30 million views on YouTube. The director and choreographer of the song Rajit Dev is super excited with the success. Speaking on his feelings he says,” I’m really glad that the views are almost nearing 30m. This is definitely a landmark in my career. There are always two sides to a coin. But I look at the positive side I’m really glad that people appreciated the artistic appeal in the video. They got to see something new. It’s like a slow poison. Will grow on people slowly.”

Nora Fatehi who is featured in the song is someone who is a great dancer and has been quite fond of Rajit. Speaking on their association Rajit says,” My association with Nora Fatehi has been an interesting journey. I met her many years back when she just started her career and I have seen every bit of her growth from small independent films to south films to reality shows and now of course to what she has become today. She is also a dear friend.”

He added, “What brought us together was the international approach towards dance we share. We understand each other’s skills and art, which is very urban and international. The minute she saw me perform and Choreograph she immediately knew what magic we can create if we join hands. And she was right, we never looked back. I understand the world she comes from which not many choreographers can do in India.”

“Nora Fatehi was looking for a choreographer who understood her zone of dance, which is a mixture of strong dancing, swag, international vibe and attitude that was aspirational and different. She saw that in my work. We both understood the styles which are not yet commercially popular in India but is trending abroad such as dancehall and Afro. These forms brought us together and we became a team. Our duo is constantly praised and followed by many on social media. I would say the turning point together would be our international music video Pepeta which changed the game in music videos in India,” says Pachtaoge choreographer.

