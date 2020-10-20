When Nora Fatehi Ended Up Ripping Off Her Heels While Dancing!

Actress Nora Fatehi believes in giving her all while working on songs and film projects. While doing so, something funny happened recently.

The Bharat actress had to wear separate footwear with the same outfit in her song, “Naach meri rani” because, as she explained, the number is “a very upbeat and groovy song”.

“I love getting into the groove of any character. The moves required strong footwork and powerful leg movements. When we shot for it the first day, I gave it my all. However, funnily enough, the heels of my shoes ripped off and the team had to arrange for another pair as we were yet to complete the shoot,” Nora Fatehi added.

The poster of Naach meri rani, featuring Nora Fatehi was launched recently. She flaunts icy purple tresses with a silver sequined attire in the poster.

