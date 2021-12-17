Nora Fatehi underwent a spectacular transformation recently when she turned mermaid for her next single Dance Meri Rani with Guru Randhawa. While the actress-dancer has been receiving loads of love for her look, a BTS video of what went into getting the stunning final product is now on social media.

This video shows the actress – dress as a mermaid, being carried to the shooting spot. While some are liking this BTS clip several other netizens have trolled her.

Looking at the BTS video of Nora Fatehi dressed as a mermaid getting ready for her shoot, some netizens praised her. While few showered love, several others trolled her for the same. Commenting on her being carried by a couple of guys carrying her on her stretcher in the water, one user wrote, “She has done nothing here. We need to appreciate those carrying her.” Another replied, “Ram bolo bhai ram😂😂”

A third user, commenting on Nora Fatehi’s mermaid video, wrote, “1 photo ke liye kya chutiyapa chal rha hai .” Another replied, “Sirf yahi karne pr Usko lakho paise milte hai 🤦🏻‍♀️” A troller added, “Nora machali bani Hain kya”

Some positive comments Nora Fatehi received on her BTS video went as “Nora is the epitome of Dedication to her craft.” Another wrote, “Hats off to Nora for her hardwork and dedication towards work ❤️🙌🏼 She’s the best!.”

Talking about the upcoming track, Dance Meri Rani is director by Bosco Leslie Martis. Written by lyricist Rashmi and composed by Tanishk Bagchi, the song is sung by Guru Randhawa and Zahrah S Khan. It will release on T-Series’ Youtube channel on December 21.

In other news, Nora Fatehi has also been making the headlines for her association with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. According to the latest reports, Nora and Jacqueline Fernandez recently confessed that they received expensive gifts from Sukesh. During the ED questioning, Fatehi revealed that Sukesh gifted her a BMW sedan. She also revealed that his wife gifted her a Gucci Bag and an iPhone in the name of ‘token of love’ by her husband.

