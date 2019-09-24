Nitesh Tiwari Denies Rumours Of Approaching Shraddha Kapoor For Ramayana

Shraddha Kapoor and Nitesh Tiwari are currently basking in the glory of the success of their film Chhichhore which is still running strongly in the theatres. Not just this, Nitesh also headlined the news for his next project Ramayana all this while as well. It was just yesterday when it was reported that he has approached Sharddha for the role of Sita but it turns out that it was not true at all.

Nitesh opened up about the casting and revealed that he hasn’t even approached Shraddha for the role yet. Talking about it, Nitesh revealed to SpotBoyE, “No, I am not in talks with Shraddha for Ramayana.” There might be a possibility that he may approach her but who knows! All we can do now is just pray that she gets roped in for this role.

Earlier in the day, reports that Hrithik is not a part of the film either also surfaced online. The War actor stated that he is not doing the film and also revealed that he wasn’t even aware of it. So who is actually going to be a part of this magnum opus remains the question now!

Shraddha’s last offering before Chhichhore with Prabhas titled Saaho was also a massive hit. Apart from this, Sharddha will now be seen in Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 3. She will also be seen in Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D alongside Varun Dhawan.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!