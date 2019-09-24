Salman Khan FINALLY Opens Up On His Relationship With Sanjay Leela Bhansali Post Inshallah Mishap

Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah has been one of the most talked-about movies this year. From its announcement to getting shelved, fans were excited about the film. But, unfortunately, as we all know, it’s not happening now. Salman has finally opened up about his relationship with Bhansali after ‘all’ happened.

Even during the IIFA 2019 night, during a press-meet Salman at the moment said ‘Inshallah’ and then retracted saying, “I am not talking about the film.” He also said, “Now, ‘Inshallah‘ is not being made but inshallah, I will work on some other film. I can say that it (Bhansali’s film) is not being made with me.”

But, during a brief chat with PTI, Salman has said that Bhansali is a very dear friend of his. He says, “Sanjay is a very dear friend of mine and he will always be.” He added, “In-shaa-allah’ means god willing. I don’t think God was willing at this point of time.”

Alia Bhatt also opened up recently on the movie getting shelved. She had said, “I was very excited to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, of course very excited to work with Salman as well. I believe that sometimes things just happen and it’s not in your control. That way there’s a saying that if you want to make God laugh then tell him about your plans because plans never really go as per plan. But I can give it to you in writing that I am going to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali very soon.”

