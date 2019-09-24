The team of Saand Ki Aankh starring Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar released a very energy-filled trailer yesterday. The trailer gave an insight into the lives of the UP based sharpshooters – Prakashi Tomar and Chandro Tomar and left the audience impressed with it. While many were raving about how good the trailer looks, Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel had something very opposite to say on Twitter.

Taking it to the micro-blogging site, Rangoli bashed the film for making a joke out of feminism, she replied to a tweet that said, “This movie is a massive disservice to achievers like @realshooterdadi and @shooterdadi as the movie is based on their lives. Both started their careers after crossing 60 shattering all stereotypes surrounding gender and age becoming role models to all women in the country…”

Kangana Ranaut's Sister Rangoli BASHES Taapsee Pannu & Bhumi Pednekar's Saand Ki Aankh
She began by saying that, “Dear Nikhil, it’s heartbreaking to see how our media first killed MeToo in India now making a joke out of feminism, Vikas Bahl and the director of this movie wanted Kangana to do this film, she clearly told them to cast older woman and fight agism and sexism in Bollywood.”

“Even today Kangana feels Ramya Krishnan and Neena Gupta Ji would have been a far better option, and they have a great market value, why can’t they be mainstream actresses ??” she continued.

Meanwhile, Saand Ki Aankh revolves around the story of how two grannies – Chandro and Prakashi – take up shooting at the age of 50. The two fight the society to help encourage their daughters to seek a brighter future without any oppression.

The film is slated to hit the theatres this Diwali.

