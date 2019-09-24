Kangana Ranaut’s Sister Rangoli BASHES Taapsee Pannu & Bhumi Pednekar’s Saand Ki Aankh

The team of Saand Ki Aankh starring Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar released a very energy-filled trailer yesterday. The trailer gave an insight into the lives of the UP based sharpshooters – Prakashi Tomar and Chandro Tomar and left the audience impressed with it. While many were raving about how good the trailer looks, Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel had something very opposite to say on Twitter.

Taking it to the micro-blogging site, Rangoli bashed the film for making a joke out of feminism, she replied to a tweet that said, “This movie is a massive disservice to achievers like @realshooterdadi and @shooterdadi as the movie is based on their lives. Both started their careers after crossing 60 shattering all stereotypes surrounding gender and age becoming role models to all women in the country…”

She began by saying that, “Dear Nikhil, it’s heartbreaking to see how our media first killed MeToo in India now making a joke out of feminism, Vikas Bahl and the director of this movie wanted Kangana to do this film, she clearly told them to cast older woman and fight agism and sexism in Bollywood.”

“Even today Kangana feels Ramya Krishnan and Neena Gupta Ji would have been a far better option, and they have a great market value, why can’t they be mainstream actresses ??” she continued.

Check out the trail right here:

Dear Nikhil it’s heartbreaking to see how our media first killed MeToo in India now making a joke out of feminism, Vikas Bahl and the director of this movie wanted Kangana to do this film, she clearly told them to cast older woman and fight agism and sexism in Bollywood…(contd) https://t.co/b9OYntv9f8 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) September 24, 2019

(contd)…Even today Kangana feel Ramya krishnan and Neena Gupta ji would have been a far better option, and they have a great market value, why can’t they be mainstream actresses ??when I call these people sasta ….(contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) September 24, 2019

(contd)…I am not talking about creative poverty or lack of aesthetics which is at full display, it’s the lack of value system and cheap ways of making money out of feminism by doing anti femininity stuff … very sad 😔… — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) September 24, 2019

These people who want to be Kangana Ranaut must know her brand is entirely based on sacrifice and the larger purpose, other day I listed all the films she said no to,we all want to be her but let’s get the essence of her spirit, her success is a consequence of her values..(contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) September 24, 2019

Neena ji Kangana was offered this movie and she loved the true story of Grandmom’s achievements she suggested yours and Ramya Krishnan ma’am’s name for lead roles but these men can’t remove deeply rooted sexism from their filthy brains … https://t.co/f81LXDE5hg — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) September 24, 2019

We will never have a Meryl Streep in India if we keep shamelessly displaying older women phobia like this… shame on you all Bolly filth… for promoting sexism in the name of feminism … — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) September 24, 2019

Meanwhile, Saand Ki Aankh revolves around the story of how two grannies – Chandro and Prakashi – take up shooting at the age of 50. The two fight the society to help encourage their daughters to seek a brighter future without any oppression.

The film is slated to hit the theatres this Diwali.

