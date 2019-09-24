Here’s Why Ayushmann Khurrana Did Not Audition For His Debut Film Vicky Donor

Ever since Ayushmann Khurrana made his debut with Shoojit Sircar’s Vicky Donor there has been no looking back for him! And now with his last release, Dream Girl roaring at the box office, Ayushmann Khurrana opens up about when Shoojit Da just knew that he was the actor the director was looking to play the sperm donor in Vicky Donor.

Recalling the surreal moments, Ayushmann has revealed, “Shoojit da (director Shoojit Sircar) was looking for a quirky Punjabi guy in his mid 20’s to play the titular role in his romcom, Vicky Donor. He had seen me on MTV, where I was working as an anchor, and got in touch through casting director Jogi ji. He simply looked at me and said that he liked me and wanted me to be myself. Later, he admitted that he had known I was his Vicky Arora the minute I entered the room.”

In the same interview to Mumbai Mirror, the Article 15 actor spoke about his first shot ever. Elaborating on the experience, the actor said, “I clearly remember my first shot, which was in a bank where Yami’s character Ashima Roy worked. We were staying at a guest house in Delhi and we had converted its large garage into the bank. Vicky goes there to open an account and meets her for the first time. I was a bundle of nerves. Shoojit da is a director known for his subtlety and wanted me to tone down my voice but having been an anchor earlier, it was difficult for me to do so. He was patient with me and explained things but it still took me five to seven takes to internalise the subtlety he wanted from my performance.”

On the professional front, Ayushmann is basking in the success of his last release Dream Girl, alongside Nushrat Bharucha. The actor also has an interesting line up with films like Aanand L Rai’s Shubh Mangal Zayda Saavdhan and Dinesh Vijan’s Bala.

