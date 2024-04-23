Entertainment news is buzzing today! Fans are in a frenzy with the release of the action-packed teaser for Rajinikanth’s upcoming film “Coolie.” Meanwhile, actress Arti Singh is glowing after her vibrant Haldi ceremony. On the Bollywood front, Shah Rukh Khan is set to return to his iconic Don persona in the movie “King.” Chunky Panday is beaming with pride as his daughter Ananya continues to carve her own path in the industry. In a surprising revelation, Manisha Koirala expresses regret over rejecting a film alongside Madhuri Dixit. And finally, Priyanka Chopra Jonas solidifies her social media dominance, reigning supreme as the most followed Bollywood actress on Instagram. It’s a whirlwind of emotions and exciting announcements in the world of entertainment today!

The teaser for Rajinikanth’s action film Coolie has fans buzzing. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the glimpse features high-octane action, a stylish Rajinikanth, and hints at a darker story. The teaser has fueled anticipation for this fresh pairing of Rajinikanth and the director of blockbusters like Kaithi and Vikram. Coolie promises to be a major cinematic event. Read more here.

Actress Arti Singh Celebrates Vibrant Haldi Ceremony

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Television actress Arti Singh, niece of Bollywood actor Govinda, kicked off her wedding festivities with a vibrant Haldi ceremony on April 22nd. Photos were shared on social media, showing Arti dressed in colourful outfits, dancing, and celebrating with her family and friends, including her brother Krushna Abhishek and his wife, Kashmera Shah. Arti will reportedly tie the knot with fiance Dipak Chauhan in a traditional wedding ceremony later this week.

SRK is gearing up to play a don once again, but this time in a brand new film titled “King.” While details about the character and plot are still under wraps, sources close to the project reveal a character with “shades of grey” – a departure from the more clear-cut hero roles Khan often portrays.

Directed by Siddharth Anand and co-written by Sujoy Ghosh, “King” promises a high-octane action experience with Khan undergoing special training for fight sequences. This project marks a reunion for Khan and Anand, who previously collaborated on the commercially successful “Pathaan.” Read more here

Actor Chunky Pandey recently opened up about his daughter Ananya Pandey’s flourishing career in Bollywood. In an interview, Chunky expressed immense pride in Ananya’s achievements, highlighting how she has carved her own path in the industry without relying on his connections.

Chunky also revealed a supportive yet hands-off approach, stating his trust in Ananya’s choices and her freedom to make her own decisions about her relationships and career. This comes amidst rumours linking Ananya to Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapoor. Read more here!

Manisha Koirala Regrets Rejecting Film Opposite Madhuri Dixit

In a recent interview, actress Manisha Koirala revealed she has one regret in her career – rejecting a film where she would have starred alongside Madhuri Dixit. Koirala admitted feeling insecure at the time and passed on the project, a decision that still haunts her.

However, the story doesn’t end there. Years later, Koirala embraced the opportunity to work with Dixit in the film “Lajja.” This experience, she says, solidified her belief in the power of collaboration over competition.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas holds the crown for the most followed Bollywood actress on Instagram! With a whopping 91 million followers, PCJ boasts a significant lead over her competitors. Her global appeal and active social media presence have garnered her a massive fanbase who eagerly await her posts. This news comes as no surprise, solidifying Chopra Jonas’s position as a social media queen. Read more here!

Suriya’s upcoming action fantasy film, Kanguva, is setting tongues wagging not just for its star power but also for its staggering budget. Reportedly made for a whopping ₹300-350 crore (US$44 million), Kanguva is poised to be one of the most expensive Indian films ever made.

This high-budget spectacle promises cutting-edge visuals, grand action sequences, and a star-studded cast featuring Suriya and Bobby Deol. With its theatrical release slated for 2024 in 2D, 3D, and IMAX formats, Kanguva is generating immense excitement among moviegoers. Read more here!

Must Read: Kalki 2898 Star Cast Fees: Prabhas’s Paycheck 733% Higher Than Ashwatthama Amitabh Bachchan – Big B, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan Take Massive Hikes!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News