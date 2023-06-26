Kangana Ranaut has finally debuted as a producer with Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in the lead roles. Bankrolled by Queen actress’ production house Manikarnika Films, the film has been receiving negative to mixed reviews from critics and audiences. On the release day of his film, the actress attacked the film mafia for allegedly spreading fake reviews about the film.

In the latest interview, Nawaz lauded the actress’ guts and hailed her fir speaking the truth. Time and again we have seen the actress speaking her heart out and never shying away from calling a spade a spade. Kangana was one of the actresses who sparked the nepotism debate in the industry after calling Karan Johar ‘flag bearer of nepotism’ on his chat show Koffee With Karan.

When Nawazuddin Siddiqui was asked about his Tiku weds Sheru producer’s courage to speak the truth, he told News18, “Kangana is very transparent and honest when it comes to calling out issues in the film industry. Most people say things that are politically correct but she has a lot of courage.” Adding, “Kangana is the only person who has the courage to speak about the things that she does and they are absolutely on-point. Many feel that truth is bitter and there’s no doubt about the same. How many people have the guts to talk about the issues in our industry? Kangana is wonderful.”

When asked about working together, Nawazuddin Siddiqui hopes they work together soon that too in a love story. He said, “We never got an offer to work together as co-stars but I hope to work with her on a film very soon and I wish for it to be a love story.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Nawazuddin Siddiqui showering praises on Kangana Ranaut? Do let us know.

