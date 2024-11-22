The Ajay Devgn starrer action-thriller flick Naam was released after 22 years of delay in the theatres today (November 22). The movie which was originally supposed to be released in 2002 was delayed indefinitely due to the death of one of the movie’s producers. Despite this, some netizens managed to catch up with the film in the theatres and have been pouring in with their reviews on X.

Netizens Reaction To Naam

One of the netizens stated, “Watched Naam today, first day first show. This movie is too good Yaar. Ajay Devgn is top-notch and the songs are too soothing. Climax was a little predictable towards the interval but overall it is a good and must-watch movie. Very sad to see a low hype.” A user said, “Ajay Devgn is back as the quintessential action hero we fell in love with in the 90s. Loved the passion and aggression in his eyes. Anees Bazmee’s psychological thriller hits the bull’s eye. It’s an out and out massy film with the right blend of action, drama, dialogues and music. Enjoy it for Ajay Devgn’s nostalgic moments.”

A user furthermore called the Ajay Devgn starrer to be much better than the films of today. The tweet read, “Naam Review: 3 stars. Old story, old formula but still better than today’s films. Decent performances by Ajay Devgn, Bhumika Chawla and Sameera Reddy. Anees Bazmee’s direction is average. Finally after 20 years, this film is released in the theatres.” A user added, “90s Ke Time Ki Hai. Uss Time Mein Alag Type Ki Filmein Bana Karti Thi. 90s Ke Time Ki Ek Alag Audience Hai Jo Film Ko Definitely Dekhegi. Actors Ka Performance Acha Hain. Film Ek Baar Dekhi Jaa Sakti Hain.”

About The Film

Apart from Ajay Devgn, Naam also stars Bhumika Chawla, Sameera Reddy, and Rahul Dev in the lead roles. It was directed by Anees Bazmee. The plot revolves around a professional assassin who loses his memory in a fatal mishap.

